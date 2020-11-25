Amy Adams’ 10-Year-Old Daughter Was Not Impressed By Her Playing Billie Eilish’s ‘Party Favor’ On Ukulele

Maybe Amy Adams should stick to acting.

The “Hillbilly Elegy” star appeared Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, and she shared that she tried to learn how to play some instruments while in quarantine, though they “didn’t stick.”

She explained, “I’m a big fan of string instruments, apparently. I tried the ukulele, the mandolin. My husband got me this beautiful cello for Christmas a couple years ago. Can’t play the cello.”

It became very clear to her that her playing needed a lot of work, though, when she attempted to play a song on the ukulele for her 10-year-old daughter.

“I tried to learn ‘Party Favor’ by Billie Eilish,” Adams said. “And my daughter was like, ‘Yeah, you can’t — you’re not allowed to sing Billie Eilish.'”

Though Adams may not be great at playing instruments, she has shown off her musical bona fides, singing a number of songs in 2007’s “Enchanted”.