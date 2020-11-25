Taylor Swift And Bon Iver Unite In Person For ‘Exile’ Studio Session

Taylor Swift and Bon Iver are finally in the studio.

Swift and Bon Iver recorded Folklore while thousands of miles apart due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, the pair united in-person for Disney+’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”.

Swift, Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff of The Bleachers and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver linked up to perform the entirety of Folklore live for the first-time. In conjunction with the Disney+ release of “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”, Swift has released the full-length performance of “Exile” on YouTube.

You can stream “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” right now on Disney+ to watch the performances and learn about the secrets behind Swift’s 17 newest songs.