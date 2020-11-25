‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Gets Divisive New Look In Teaser For Live-Action Movie

He may still be big and red, but you’ve never seen Clifford like this before.

On Wednesday, Paramount debuted the first teaser for the upcoming live-action “Clifford The Big Red Dog” movie, coming to theatres Nov. 5, 2021.

The teaser opens with a row of adorable dogs, as the camera pans by them to reveal the computer animated Clifford, who looks like a very large, photorealistic red Labrador retriever.

“When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment,” the official description reads. “While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple.”

On Twitter, reaction to Clifford’s new, very realistic look was very mixed.

