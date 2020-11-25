Coco Rocha Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband James Conran

Coco Rocha has welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world, Iley Ryn Conran.

The Canadian model, 32, announced Iley’s arrival on Instagram, revealing she and her husband James Conran are overjoyed with their little bundle of joy.

“My husband James and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby Iley Conran home to her big sister Ioni Conran and big brother Iver Conran,” she captioned a sweet photo of herself and baby Iley. “It was love at first sight for everyone and we’re all so excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter.”

Iley is Rocha and Coran’s third child together, they also share son Iver Eames Coran, 2, and daughter Ioni James Coran, 5.

In September, Rocha announced she was expecting her third child with a sweet Instagram post.

“For better and for worse, this has definitely been a summer we will all never forget,” she said. “The silver lining has been spending each day with my favourite little people who are growing up way too fast. I’m so thankful for them, their daddy and their baby sister coming soon!”