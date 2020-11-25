Nikki And Brie Bella Talk Possible Return To Wrestling And Struggling Through Postpartum Depression

The Bellas are already planning their big comeback.

On Wednesday, the twins Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on “Tamron Hall” and talked about the possibility of returning to pro-wrestling.

“When Nikki and I left, the Tag Team titles came and we were like, wait a second, those titles are for the Bella twins, how’d they come after us? So Nikki and I said we definitely have one more last run in us. It’s not anytime soon. We’d kind of like to do it in a couple years is what we’re feeling because we’d like our boys to be two and watch us,” Brie said.

Nikki added, “That would be the dream to see them ringside as we compete.”

“But on Bella’s bucket list, it’s to go for those tag titles so it’s definitely, we hope, in our future,” Brie continued.

“We both felt like our last run, we’re like, that’s not what we want to end on, like our careers officially,” Nikki said. “We just have that one more left in us.”

Also on the show, Nikki opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression while partner Artem Chigvintsev was doing “Dancing With The Stars”.

“I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do ‘Dancing’ and then I realized once he left I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.’ And so it was really hard,” she said.

Talking about going to therapy with her Chigvintsev, she said, “We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship. Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle, you know we plan on being married and we don’t ever where – like we hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids. Artem and I want to know from the beginning, how do we balance this for [our son] Matteo and for our relationship.”