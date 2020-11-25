Princess Diana’s Brother Earl Spencer Discusses Infamous Panorama Interview: ‘I Was Shocked And Appalled’

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, said he was “shocked and appalled” as he was asked about that infamous Panorama interview which happened 25 years ago during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Lorraine”.

Last month, Spencer claimed that journalist Martin Bashir created false bank statements to show that a staff member was leaking information to the press.

At the time, the BBC said that their “internal records from the time indicate that Martin had met the Princess of Wales before the mocked-up documentation existed.” However, since Bashir is ill and unable to respond, they could not directly ask him.

They’ve since announced that they “are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation.”

As Lorraine brought up the fact it had been 25 years since the interview, Spencer said: “I formed my own opinion of the journalist quite a long time ago and I knew what he had done to a certain extent.

“But it was only because of this anniversary that various TV production companies were looking into the real depths of what went on, and they got the Freedom of Information Act which made the BBC release certain papers.”

He continued, “And these, they really shook me up – not just confirmation of what had happened behind the scenes, but also who knew and why it hadn’t come out and why it hadn’t been dealt with.”

Spencer added that there was “not an enormous amount I can say” because there is now an inquiry and his lawyers are “very keen that I don’t muddy the waters.”

He went on, “This isn’t me saying that Diana should or shouldn’t have spoken, that was something separate.

“What I am saying is that in my view the BBC have very, very serious questions to answer on this, and I was shocked and appalled. Diana stood up for me a lot as my elder sister when I was a kid, and I’m very happy to do this for her.

“And, ultimately, if I can get an apology out of the BBC for everything that they did around this, then I will feel semi-vindicated.”

The royal also discussed “The Crown”, saying it’d help if there was a warning at the start of the episodes so viewers knew it wasn’t necessarily real life.

He said, “I think it would help ‘The Crown’ an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that this isn’t true, but it’s based around some real events, because then everyone would understand that this is drama for drama’s sake.

“And obviously Netflix want to make lots of money, that’s why people are in the business of making these things. But I worry that people do think this is sort of gospel, and that’s unfair.

“There’s no other thing that humans consume… if we buy something in the supermarket we look on the packet and see what we’re getting.”