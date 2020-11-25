Dua Lipa, Timothée Chalamet And Bruce Springsteen Among December ‘SNL’ Hosts And Performers

The month of December is shaping up to be a good one for Global’s “Saturday Night Live”

Hosts and musical guests for three weeks of “SNL” have officially been announced. On Dec. 5, Jason Bateman will host the show and welcome “Whiskey Glasses” crooner Morgan Wallen for a special performance. This marks Bateman’s second “SNL” appearance and the first for Wallen.

Meanwhile, Dec. 12 introduces Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet and veteran performers Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Chalamet will make his hosting debut; meanwhile, Springsteen and the E Street Band hit the three-peat.

Finally, “SNL” welcomes back sketch comedy alum Kristen Wiig and recent Grammy nominee Dua Lipa. Wiig hosts for the fourth-time ahead of her role in “Wonder Woman 1984” and Lipa will make her second musical appearance.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.