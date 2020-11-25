Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Called Her Grandma First After Landing Three Grammy Nominations

She’s been a Grammy nominee for 24 hours and it still hasn’t sunk in for Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Savage” rapper, 25, joined SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie on “Hip Hop Nation” and opened up about what it felt like to hear her name as a nominee.

Grammy nominations dropped on Tuesday, naming Megan in the categories of both Rap Performance and Record of the Year for “Savage” (Remix featuring Beyonce and Best New Artist.

“I feel really great. I feel really blessed,” Megan gushed. “I always make music for myself that I really like. I’m making music that I know my hotties are gonna like, and that’s, what’s always super important, but to get the acknowledgement… to get the Grammy nominations, I’m like, you guys really love me.”

But the first person who entered Megan’s mind when she got that call was her Grandma.

“I was caught off guard because I was presenting like the nominees for another category and all of a sudden it was like, ‘Megan, and guess what? You are actually nominated for a few Grammys yourself,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘What!’, so I had to call my grandma.”

Megan later gushed on the advice she received from her “Savage” remix collaborator, Beyonce and Jay Z.

“They are just, they, they know how much they mean to me. Like even before I knew them and just being a fan I’m like, Beyoncé just knows that she is the standard. And to have somebody like her always encouraging me and somebody like Jay, always giving me those words of inspiration, words of encouragement, those keep going, keep pushing that advice from time to time,” she said. “Like, I feel like I must be doing something right, because the people that I would have been looked, the only people that I would have been asking in the first place for their advice is actually voluntarily giving it to me and voluntarily, you know, hyping me up. So I feel real good about that.”

See the full list of Grammy nominees below: