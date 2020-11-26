Kelly Rowland Shares Ultimate ‘Mom Hack,’ Reveals She Writes Affirmations On Son Titan’s Mirror

Kelly Rowland is sharing her best “mom hack” with Drew Barrymore.

The Destiny’s Child alum, 39, who is currently pregnant, joined Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” host on Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show and opened up about her son Titan, 6, and preparing for baby number two.

“I love that you write affirmations on [Titan’s] mirror,” Barrymore gushed to Rowland. “How did you come up with this idea?”

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Reveals Pregnancy On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine

“I mean, I do it with myself, so I figured if I do it with myself then how much more amazing would it be for him to have that,” Rowland explained. “I started doing it when he was four. I wrote it down on his mirror with his Crayola markers saying, ‘I am smart. I am strong. I am bold. I have courage.’ Just simple ones and every week we would change them and then the next one would be, ‘I am a strong Black boy. I am a smart Black boy.’”

She added, “I wanted to get it into his body where he absolutely has no doubt so if somebody were to call him a name, he’s like, ‘No, that’s not what the mirror says every morning.’”

But after sharing, Rowland asked for a “mom hack” from Barrymore as she is “really nervous about part two.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Receives Sweet Birthday Greetings From Michelle Williams & Kelly Rowland

Barrymore explained, “Titan can help himself a little, he’ll also be able to help you a little. He’ll be such part of the process of taking care, and bottles and this and that. He’s a vital part of that process, rather than who is this that just walked in.”

Watch “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.