Ken Jennings Reacts To Recording Academy Leaving Out Alex Trebek On ‘The Answer Is’ Grammy Nomination

Ken Jennings is calling out the Recording Academy for their latest snub.

The “Greatest Of All Time” tournament winner took to Twitter on Wednesday after learning he was nominated for the ceremony’s Best Spoken World Album Grammy Award. Jennings helped Alex Trebek narrate the late “Jeopardy!” host’s memoir, Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…

Jennings was nominated while Trebek was forgotten. Trebek died last month after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

“This should 100% be Alex’s Grammy nomination. He wrote this book and reads so much for the audiobook!,” Jennings wrote. “Who do I speak to about this?”

According to Deadline, the publisher, Simon & Schuster, submitted both Trebek and the champion Jennings, but only Jennings received the Grammy nod.

The news comes just days after Jennings was announced as the first interim host of the beloved game show. Officials confirmed they will bring in multiple members of the “Jeopardy!” family to guest host for the time being.