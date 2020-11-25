Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Support Homeless And Trafficked Youth In Canada

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: CPImages
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: CPImages

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are putting their money towards important causes.

The famous couple has donated a grand total of $500,000 to Canadian initiatives supporting homeless, at-risk and trafficked youth across the country. Half of the money will go to Covenant House in Vancouver and the remainder will benefit the organization’s Toronto branch.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Gives Back To His Quarantining Crew

In an incredible act of kindness and philanthropy, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth across the nation,” Covenant House Vancouver tweeted.

Covenant House Vancouver challenged the public to join Reynolds and Lively in their charitable efforts.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP