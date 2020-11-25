Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Support Homeless And Trafficked Youth In Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are putting their money towards important causes.

The famous couple has donated a grand total of $500,000 to Canadian initiatives supporting homeless, at-risk and trafficked youth across the country. Half of the money will go to Covenant House in Vancouver and the remainder will benefit the organization’s Toronto branch.

Covenant House Vancouver challenged the public to join Reynolds and Lively in their charitable efforts.