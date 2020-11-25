Pentatonix Releases Festive New Music Video For ‘Thank You’

Pentatonix is roaring into the 2020 holiday season with the release of their “Thank You” music video.

The acclaimed a capella group released the official festive new visuals for “Thank You” on Wednesday. The song appears as track number five on their new holiday collection, We Need a Little Christmas.

RELATED: Pentatonix To Release New Holiday Album ‘We Need A Little Christmas’

“The track and video pay homage to those in and around our lives who have made the past year just a little bit brighter,” a press release explains. “And features Scott Hoying on piano and Kevin “K.O.” Olusola on cello in addition to the quintet signature vocals.”

WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS! 🎄🎶 It's never too early to celebrate the holidays! Our BRAND NEW CHRISTMAS ALBUM is available everywhere now! Get into the Christmas spirit by downloading your copy at https://t.co/n78jzmaBC5. 🤍 #PTXWeNeedALittleChristmas pic.twitter.com/cMGTjvYG7x — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) November 13, 2020

We Need A Little Christmas track list:

1. “12 Days of Christmas”

2. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

3. “My Favorite Things”

4. “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)”

5. “Thank You”

6. “Santa Tell Me”

7. “Jingle Bell Pop”

8. “When You Wish Upon A Star”

9. “Once Upon a December”

10. “Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season”

11. “White Christmas” (with Bing Crosby and the London Symphony Orchestra)

12. “We Need A Little Christmas”

13. “Seasons of Love”

The five previous Pentatonix Christmas albums have sold more than 12.5 million copies worldwide.