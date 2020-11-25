Pentatonix Releases Festive New Music Video For ‘Thank You’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Pentatonix is roaring into the 2020 holiday season with the release of their “Thank You” music video.

The acclaimed a capella group released the official festive new visuals for “Thank You” on Wednesday. The song appears as track number five on their new holiday collection, We Need a Little Christmas.

“The track and video pay homage to those in and around our lives who have made the past year just a little bit brighter,” a press release explains. “And features Scott Hoying on piano and Kevin “K.O.” Olusola on cello in addition to the quintet signature vocals.”

We Need A Little Christmas track list:
1. “12 Days of Christmas”
2. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”
3. “My Favorite Things”
4. “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)”
5. “Thank You”
6. “Santa Tell Me”
7. “Jingle Bell Pop”
8. “When You Wish Upon A Star”
9. “Once Upon a December”
10. “Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season”
11. “White Christmas” (with Bing Crosby and the London Symphony Orchestra)
12. “We Need A Little Christmas”
13. “Seasons of Love”

The five previous Pentatonix Christmas albums have sold more than 12.5 million copies worldwide.

