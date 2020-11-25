David Lynch To Launch ‘Meditate America’ Virtual Benefit Event

In addition to being the creator of TV’s “Twin Peaks” and director of such critically acclaimed films as “Blue Velvet” and “The Elephant Man”, David Lynch is also a devotee of Transcendental Meditation.

Now, Lynch will be bringing TM to the masses with “Medidate America”, a virtual benefit event hosted by his David Lynch Foundation that’s set to take place next week.

A star-studded array of talent will be participating, with headliners to include Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furness, Jim James, Kesha and Angelique Kidjo.

The event is described as “a celebration to raise support to bring free Transcendental Meditation (TM) training to adults and children in need, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, veterans battling PTSD and depression, and families living in at-risk communities. The event will also highlight Heal the Healers Now,’ a new initiative to bring TM to the medical providers who are working tirelessly to end the pandemic.”

Among the highlights: Graham Nash singing “Our House” with a children’s choir; Elvis Costello performing “What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding?”; Kesha and Jim James teaming up on the Bob Dylan classic “I Shall Be Released”; Sting singing “One World Is Enough” with Angelique Kidjo, and then performing “Fragile” solo.

In addition, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness will interview Katy Perry about her meditation practice.

“Good Morning America” anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts will be joined by ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton to host.

“Meditate America” is free to view, and will take place on Dec. 3. Register for tickets at meditateamerica.org.