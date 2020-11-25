Paris Hilton Shares Tour Of Her Renovated ‘Slivington Manor’ In Los Angeles

Paris Hilton is inviting fans into her home, virtually.

In a new YouTube vlog shared on Wednesday, the “Simple Life” alum did a walkthrough of her “Slivington Manor” mansion in Los Angeles which has been under renovation for nearly two years. She also shared a sneak peek at the almost-finished home.

Entering each room in the giant home, Hilton shared stories about her time there. She began in her office and product showroom which has been transformed into a wellness room before entering the kitchen, dining room and what will soon-to-be her new office.

“This is depressing,” Hilton said of her bedroom. “If you haven’t seen what this room looked like before, it was literally like paradise.”

Adding, “And I have so many shoes so we ended up making a full-on shoe room so every wall was just all of my shoes. All Louis Vuitton’s, everywhere, all colour coordinated. It was like something like out of a store. It was so gorgeous.”

Hilton later recalled the night her jewelry room was robbed. “I came in here one night, this room was completely empty because they had came in and stolen basically every single thing,” she said. “So one night when I came home, the entire house was robbed and this room literally has like nothing in it when there was like thousands of pieces of jewelry. Now it’s all gone.”

A full “after” video will be coming once “Slivington Manor” is complete.