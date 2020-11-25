Drake Defends The Weeknd After Grammys Snub

When it comes to his recent Grammy snub, Drake has got the The Weeknd’s back.

On Wednesday, the rapper took to Instagram Stories to share his support for his fellow Toronto musician, who called the Grammys “corrupt” after his album After Hours and No. 1 single “Blinding Lights” received a grand total of zero nominations.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” he wrote.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways,” Drake continued.

“The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way,” he added. “This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

Drake added the names of more artists that he likewise thinks should have received some Grammy recognition this year, including Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, PartyNextDoor, Popcaan and “too many missing names to even name.”

Drake’s social media message comes the day after The Weeknd called out the Grammys as “corrupt” in a scathing tweet.