Chrissy Teigen Shreds ‘Piece Of S**t’ Twitter Troll Who Criticized Meghan Markle’s Essay On Her Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen is standing up for the Duchess of Sussex.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published Meghan Markle’s essay revealing she suffered a miscarriage in July, writing of the “almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

While fans expressed their sympathy and support for Markle and Prince Harry, there were some who took a more cynical view.

“Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticizing Meghan‘s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?” wrote a Twitter user in a since-deleted tweet. “What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?”

That particular tweet caught the attention of Teigen, who also experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage during the summer. She issued a scathing response.

“Award for today’s absolute piece of s**t goes to…” she wrote, using the Twitter user’s full name. “Congratulations, piece of s**t.”

However, she deleted that tweet shortly after writing it and wrote a replacement.