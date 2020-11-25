Halle Berry Fires Back After LisaRaye McCoy Suggests She’s Bad In Bed: ‘Ask My Man’

When shade it thrown, expect Halle Berry to clap back.

That’s what LisaRaye McCoy found out when she appeared on an edition on the “Cocktails with Queens” podcast and shared a rumour about the “Monster’s Ball” Oscar winner.

During the discussion, host Claudia Jordan and her guests were discussing the bedroom prowess of various celebrities when Berry’s name came up.

Responding to a comment from the former model, Jordan asked, “What you mean about Halle Berry? She’s not supposed to be good in bed?”

McCoy responded, “That’s what they said. That’s what I read. That’s what I’ve heard. That’s what they say.”

Berry caught wind of McCoy’s remarks, and shot back via Twitter, telling her to “ask my my man @vanhunt.”

Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020

McCoy later clarified her comments in a video she shared on Instagram, and explained why she said what she did.

“I remember when ‘Monster’s Ball’ was her love scene and they was trying say that that’s how she is in bed. And it was like, no, it was a movie guys, what are you talking about?” said McCoy as she backtracked.

She continued by admitting she has no idea what Berry is like in the sack. “I don’t know that because I’m not gay nor am I bisexual,” she said. “But that disturbed me because Halle is beautiful. I don’t have a problem with Halle. I love Halle.”