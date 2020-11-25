Michael Jordan Donates $2M Of His Earnings From ‘The Last Dance’ To Feed America’s Hungry

As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving in the midst of a viral pandemic, millions will be visiting food banks in order to have Thanksgiving meals.

Michael Jordan is doing what he can to ensure at least some hungry Americans will be fed.

As Complex reports, the NBA legend has donated $2 million to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that funds food banks throughout the U.S.

Jordan confirmed that the $2-million comes from his earnings from “The Last Dance”, the Netflix documentary series examining his final season with the Chicago Bulls, with the money distributed to food banks in Chicago and the Carolinas.

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement.

“I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas in Chicago to help feed America’s hungry,” he added.