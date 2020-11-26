Denzel Washington Tops ‘New York Times’ ’25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)’ List

Denzel Washington has topped The New York Times’ prestigious “25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)” list.

Times film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott curated the list, with Scott writing of the “Unstoppable” actor: “We wrangled and argued about every other slot on the list, but there was no hesitation or debate about this one.”

tfw the project you've been working on for four months with @ManohlaDargis is finally out in the world pic.twitter.com/Zwt7qUB5Oy — 32 across (@aoscott) November 25, 2020

Hey, @ManohlaDargis and I made a list of the greatest actors of the 21st century!https://t.co/7kILt3bWbR pic.twitter.com/mFPA9T65vz — 32 across (@aoscott) November 25, 2020

Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert, Tilda Swinton, and Toni Servillo made the list, along with Kim Min-hee, Zhao Tao, and Song Kang Ho.

RELATED: Smoke At Denzel Washington’s L.A. Home Draws Fire Crews

The likes of Rob Morgan, Alfre Woodard, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, Wes Studi, Oscar Isaac and Keanu Reeves also nabbed themselves spots.

Gael García Bernal, Mahershala Ali, Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman, Sônia Braga, Willem Dafoe, Joaquin Phoenix and Daniel Day-Lewis have been included, as well.

RELATED: Denzel Washington Remembers ‘Gentle’ Chadwick Boseman

Dargis and Scott shared, “We are in a golden age of acting — make that platinum — as we realized when we decided to select our favourite film performers of the past 20 years.

“There’s no formula for choosing the best (just squabbling), and this list is both necessarily subjective and possibly scandalous in its omissions. Some of these performers are new to the scene; others have been around for decades.

“In making our choices, we have focused on this century and looked beyond Hollywood. And while there are certainly stars in the mix and even a smattering of Oscar winners, there are also character actors and chameleons, action heroes and art-house darlings. They’re 25 reasons we still love movies, maybe more than ever.”

See some of the reaction to the list below.

Great list. Makes for a nice long list of movies to rewatch and catch up on. Was Charlize Theron considered? I think she gave the best female performance of the 2000's for Monster and the 2010's for Mad Max: Fury Road. World class beauty with world class talent. — Zachary (@Zachary_TF) November 25, 2020

You can argue about the picks (they *want* you to argue about the picks) but I’m mostly just blown away by the design of this whole thing. It’s so pretty to scroll through. https://t.co/EF8xVn3PKx — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) November 25, 2020

This is an extremely well constructed list from @ManohlaDargis and @aoscott (BEAUTIFULLY designed by @gianordoli and produced by Alicia Desantis, @sgoood, @jolieruben, @jmsedgNYT.) Who else would y'all add to this list? https://t.co/kZaKeH7UKS — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 25, 2020

An excellent @nytimes piece on the most iconic actors in recent history – as told to by some of those who've worked with them. I contributed interviews with Denzel Washington on Viola Davis, Bong Joon-ho on Song Kang-ho and James Gray on Joaquin Phoenix.https://t.co/Ldf9S3NjFI — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) November 25, 2020