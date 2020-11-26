Katherine Heigl Is Left Shocked After Finding Out The NSFW Meaning Behind Harry Styles’ Track ‘Watermelon Sugar’

The supposed meaning behind Harry Styles’ summer hit “Watermelon Sugar” gave Katherine Heigl a shock this week.

The actress shared a video of her husband Josh Kelley and their kids dancing along to the catchy track, before a social media user commented: “Oh no, this song is about going down on women but the kids don’t need to know that.”

Heigl then responded, “the kids??!! What about me??!!

“I thought it was a random slightly chaotic song about watermelons and sugar and… well hell I have no idea what I thought the song was about but oral sex never once crossed my mind… I guess Harry and I have different adjectives to describe the experience.”

Styles has yet to confirm that’s what the lyrics are about.

He previously encouraged fans to decide what his lyrics mean for themselves, saying during a Q&A as part of his iHeartRadio Secret Session back in March, “It’s kind of why I tend not to explain songs too much because I think it’s important for it to, I guess to allow it to mean whatever it means to different people,” E! reported.