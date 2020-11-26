Alicia Keys Honours BTS With Impromptu Acoustic Cover Of ‘Life Goes On’

By Corey Atad.

Alicia Keys, BTS. Photo: CP Images
Alicia Keys, BTS. Photo: CP Images

Alicia Keys is showing her love for BTS.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winner shared a video on Twitter of her performing an acoustic cover of the K-pop group’s hit “Life Goes On”.

RELATED: BTS Members React To Grammy Nomination: ‘My Nostrils Were Saying What I Was Feeling’

“I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it,” Keys said, introducing the performance.

BTS responded to the cover, thanking Keys and calling it a big honour.

RELATED: BTS Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit With ‘Life Goes On’

The cover comes after BTS member V shared a clip of himself jamming out to Keys’ “Love looks Better” in the car earlier this month.

Meanwhile, fans of both artists were ecstatic to see the crossover.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP