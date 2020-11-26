Alicia Keys Honours BTS With Impromptu Acoustic Cover Of ‘Life Goes On’

Alicia Keys is showing her love for BTS.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winner shared a video on Twitter of her performing an acoustic cover of the K-pop group’s hit “Life Goes On”.

“I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it,” Keys said, introducing the performance.

BTS responded to the cover, thanking Keys and calling it a big honour.

Thank you.. such a big honor 😃💜 https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

The cover comes after BTS member V shared a clip of himself jamming out to Keys’ “Love looks Better” in the car earlier this month.

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, fans of both artists were ecstatic to see the crossover.

this is so beautiful and i love how you didn't change the meaning of their original lyrics. thank you so much. tearing up right now. 🥺😭💜 — ᴮᴱbora – grammy nominated BTS fan⁷ (@modooborahae) November 25, 2020