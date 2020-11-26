Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He’s ‘The Weakest Link’ Of The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actors, Relives Classic Scenes With Original Cast

The original cast of “Saved By The Bell”, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, appeared on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

Gosselaar previously revealed that he had never watched a full episode of the original show before deciding to start binging it for the podcast “Zack to the Future”.

When Jimmy Fallon asked what went through his mind when watching himself in character as Zack Morris 30 years ago, he said: “Pain and torture Jimmy. I’m one of those actors where I don’t watch my own work.

“There’s a reason why I never watched an episode of the show, it just… it was 30 years ago, we shot them, we lived them and then you just move on.”

He went on, “So watching the show now it is hard for me to watch myself. Saying that, I love watching the cast. I feel like I’m the weakest link of it.”

The actors also reveal how magical it was reuniting at “The Tonight Show” back in 2015.

They then teased some of the show’s 2020 Peacock reboot’s plotlines, as well as revisited a few classic scenes from the show’s original version.