Melissa McCarthy And Jimmy Fallon Try Following The Lyrics To Barenaked Ladies’ ‘One Week’ In Hilarious Sing-Off

Singing “One Week” is no easy feat.

On Wednesday night’s “The Tonight Show”, Melissa McCarthy appeared to promote her new movie “Superintelligence”.

Host Jimmy Fallon brought up the fact that the film prominently features the classic Barenaked Ladies hit, wanting to know how they landed on that tune.

‘I love that song,” McCarthy explained. “And it’s also a song that everybody thinks they know, but it’s almost impossible to sing.”

That prompted Fallon to challenge his guest to a sing-off, with each of them, in unison, attempting to sing along with the lyrics from “One Week”, to see who’d get tripped up first.

Both managed to make it through quite a bit of the song, but eventually Fallon fumbled, leaving McCarthy the BNL victor.