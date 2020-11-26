Amy Adams Says ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ ‘Transcends Politics’ After Negative Criticism

Amy Adams sees her newest movie outside of politics.

In a new interview with NME, the star of “Hillbilly Elegy” is asked about some of the negative criticism of the film centred on its perceived politics.

“I think the themes of this movie are very universal,” Adams says.

“Whether it be generational trauma, whether it be just examining where we come from to understand where we’re going and who we are,” she continues. “I think the universality of the themes of the movie far transcend politics.”

Adams’ co-star Glenn Close also chimes in to say the film “wasn’t made with politics in mind, it was made with Ron [Howard]’s intent.”

Close adds, “I think he succeeded magnificently to tell the story of a very specific family.”

As for the critics of the film, Adams says, “I never would presume to say what critics should or shouldn’t do, everybody has a voice and can use it how they choose to use it.”