Drew Barrymore Brings Once Homeless Veteran To Tears As She Surprises Him And His Wife By Paying Their Mortgage

Drew Barrymore has the sweetest surprise for a once-homeless veteran on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Anthony and Kara Burrow served eight years in the military and two years in the U.S. Army Reserve before settling in Kentucky with their five kids.

Habitat for Humanity helped the inspirational pair build their dream home, with Barrymore mentioning how Anthony had never had a stable home as a child.

RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia Bonds With Drew Barrymore Over Their Crooked Smiles

As Barrymore reveals how she’s teamed up with the Home Depot Foundation to pay off the couple’s mortgage in full, a tearful Anthony asks: “You’re kidding right?”

Barrymore tells them, “My entire body is tingling right now,” as Anthony shares: “That is awesome, thank you!”

Before the surprise, Anthony discusses the obstacles the pair have faced when looking for a house, as well as being in the army with five kids.

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel And Drew Barrymore Talk About Their Kids’ Obsession With Cats And Dinosaurs

He tells the host, “As we were looking for a larger house with kids and such, we realized there weren’t many available and our price range wasn’t super high so we had to find what we could get.

“It was a nice little fixer-upper home, we found a nice little small town that we liked which was about an hour from our hometown.”

Kara adds of how they teamed up with Habitat for Humanity, “I went to our pastor and said ‘I don’t know what to do.’ We can’t get a house, we can’t stay in this house,” before she made the suggestion.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.