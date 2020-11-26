Camila Alves McConaughey Reveals How Husband Matthew McConaughey Helped Her Get Through Her 3-Day Labour

Camila Alves McConaughey had quite an experience giving birth.

The entrepreneur and wife of Matthew McConaughey is featured on the new episode of the Ellen original “Lady Parts”, hosted by Sarah Hyland.

In a clip from the episode, Camila reveals that she had a three-day labour giving birth to her first child, Levi.

“Matthew and I literally took over this room. The nurses were scared to come in the room,” she recalls. “It was sweaty, and all the windows were foggy, and I had a rocking chair.”

She adds, “We had music popping. Matthew was DJing in the background.”

Camila also recalls her contractions being so strong that she would pass out from the intensity.

The full episode, available here, also features co-host Dr. Sherry Ross, OB/GYN to the stars, and guest Angela Simmons, TV personality and designer.