Meryl Streep And James Corden Are Rescuing ‘The Prom’ With Their ‘Bare Hands’ In New Trailer

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the full trailer for Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom”, a new musical starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman and more.

“‘The Prom’ follows Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (Corden) who are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers,” the official description reads.

“Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose),” the description continues.

“When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Musical fans also get a a taste of some of the elaborate choreography in store in the new trailer, set to the song “It’s Time To Dance”.

The film was adapted by screenwriters Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin from the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the same name.

“The Prom” premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix.