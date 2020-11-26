Sheryl Crow Honours Tom Petty With ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ Cover

Sheryl Crow dedicated Wednesday night to Tom Petty.

Crow honoured the late, great Petty with a cover of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

In the video, Crow and three of her clones perform various instruments, including acoustic guitar and piano.

The “Perfect Lie” songstress filmed the performance remotely in front of a nature backdrop.

“You Don’t Know How It Feels” originally appeared on Petty’s 1994 solo album, Wildflowers.

An interesting note, Crow has a 2005 album titled Wildflower. Petty, a two-time Grammy-winner, died in 2017 at the age of 66.