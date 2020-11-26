Lindsay Lohan Leaves The Internet Confused As She Appears In Bizarre TikTok Ad

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Laurent Zabulon/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Lindsay Lohan sparked an online frenzy after a bizarre TikTok ad did the rounds online.

The video, which appears to be a sponsored TikTok for Famera, sees Lohan tell the camera: “O Famera president, it’s me, Lohan. I call upon thy name to ask for forgiveness for being a dirty little stinker,” before appearing to release flatulence.

Lohan takes a breath before adding: “The fragrance of salvation is in the air. May the eye wink upon you.”

She then winks and the words “O holy president savior of all that’s chill, may you shrink our stink absolve us of our smells” appear on the screen.

Famera explains of their company on the website: “Enjoy an out of body experience with friends in dazzling spaces. You’ll never want to use a normal video chat app again.”

Lohan’s rep tells Rolling Stone the ad had been filmed as a Cameo. The star charges just over $511 to film personalized videos on the website.

See some of the reaction below.

