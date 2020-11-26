Lindsay Lohan Leaves The Internet Confused As She Appears In Bizarre TikTok Ad

Lindsay Lohan sparked an online frenzy after a bizarre TikTok ad did the rounds online.

The video, which appears to be a sponsored TikTok for Famera, sees Lohan tell the camera: “O Famera president, it’s me, Lohan. I call upon thy name to ask for forgiveness for being a dirty little stinker,” before appearing to release flatulence.

Lohan takes a breath before adding: “The fragrance of salvation is in the air. May the eye wink upon you.”

She then winks and the words “O holy president savior of all that’s chill, may you shrink our stink absolve us of our smells” appear on the screen.

Famera explains of their company on the website: “Enjoy an out of body experience with friends in dazzling spaces. You’ll never want to use a normal video chat app again.”

Lohan’s rep tells Rolling Stone the ad had been filmed as a Cameo. The star charges just over $511 to film personalized videos on the website.

See some of the reaction below.

To add to this, it looks like the synthwave/electronic artist Lindsay Lowend was hired to write music for the app, so I'm guessing someone just said "wouldn't it be so crazy if we got actual Lindsay Lohan involved??", and they requested a surreal-humor cameo. — TessE. (@tessdimension) November 25, 2020

Someone really paid for a Lindsay Lohan cameo and turned it into a Tik Tok ad about farting 😐 pic.twitter.com/XFCjmPgFPd — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) November 25, 2020

can anyone PLEASE explain this deranged lindsay lohan tiktok ad i’m begging pic.twitter.com/uLO7tymZfu — Carly Breit (@carlybreit) November 25, 2020

How Lindsay Lohan did a bizarre TikTok ad for a e Gen Z video chat app https://t.co/D21jDoOqK1 — Rania (@raniampi) November 25, 2020

anyone gonna talk abt that lindsay lohan tiktok ad or — bb (@soapymice) November 25, 2020