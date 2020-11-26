Kaley Cuoco Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Petunia

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are in mourning.

The happily married couple’s paying tribute to their late dog, Petunia. Cook announced the unfortunate news via Instagram on Wednesday evening and Cuoco reposted it to her own profile.

“After a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest,” Cook began. “For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with every day’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most.”

“Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but its effects on the soul,” he continued. “You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady😭😘😍 I miss you so much already, sleep, my sweet angel.”

Rest in peace, Petunia.