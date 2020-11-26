Steve Carell Is Santa Claus Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before In New Holiday Ad

By Corey Atad.

Steve Carell is getting into character to spread the holiday cheer.

On Thursday, U.S. telecom company Xfinity debuted its new Christmas ad, featuring the “40-Year-Old Virgin” star as the big man himself, Santa Claus.

On a Zoom call with his elves, Carell’s Santa says, “After the year we’ve had, the usual gifts just aren’t going to cut it.”

Santa challenges the elves to come up with a solution, and soon enough the inspiration hits and the elves work to find a way to package the spirit of the holidays itself instead of regular gifts.

Some of the gifts including family snowball fights and the smell of grandma’s cooking.

The ad is set to a new recording of Supertramp’s 1974 hit “Dreamer”, performed by original band member Roger Hodgson.

“The holidays are really about moments of togetherness with the people you love, and serve as a reminder for what’s most important, especially given the hardships of this past year,” Carell told Deadline about the ad. “I hope that this sweet little story will bring a bit of cheer.”

