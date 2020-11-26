Lil Nas X Goes For The Biggest Last Dab Ever On ‘Hot Ones’

Lil Nas X is seriously on fire.

This week, the Grammy-winner is on the new episode of “Hot Ones”, and he’s ready to go hard, answering questions about his career while eating spicy wings.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Transforms Into Futuristic Santa Claus In New ‘Holiday’ Music Video

“I feel super confident,” he says, taking a bite out of his first wing.

That confidence starts to waver a little as the interview goes on, but he keeps going without missing a beat.

Getting into the back half, with the heat ramping up, Lil Nas X plays it off, saying, “It’s just good. That’s why I’m making that face. Cause it’s good, I like it,” before reaching for his glass of water.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Slams Haters For ‘Sexualizing’ His Makeup Collab With James Charles

Finally, Lil Nas X goes out with a bang, covering his wing with the biggest Last Dab ever.

“I can smell the spines on this one,” he says, just before taking a bite and then downing a glass of milk and more water.

“It’s hot!” he says. “That was nothing.’