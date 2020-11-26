‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Apologizes After Snapping At ‘Ungrateful’ Contestant For Questioning An Answer

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak “finally snapped” at a contestant during Wednesday night’s episode.

Contestant Darin McBain solved a puzzle for things that begin with the word “kitchen,” pointing out correctly: “Cabinet, oven, towels, sink.”

However, he then took things a step further by questioning: “Kitchen oven? What was that?”

“Yeah, where else would you keep an oven?” Sajak quipped, as McBain asked: “For sure in the kitchen, but who calls it a ‘kitchen oven?'”

Sajak responded, “You won! Don’t argue, Darin! You got the puzzle! Ungrateful players, I’ve had it!”

The host added, “No, I’m just teasing. I finally snapped!”

McBain finished in second place, taking home $15,350 and an apology from Sajak.

“I’m sorry I yelled at you,” Sajak told McBain. “It’s just — I don’t remember your mother giving us trouble like you did,” he said of McBain’s mom previously being on the show.

See some of the reaction to Sajak’s outburst below.

“Ungrateful contestants!” Pat’s not having it tonight. 😂😂😂 #WheelOfFortune — Dakota Hunter (@dhunt716) November 26, 2020

OMG thought it was great! Ungrateful is correct, but then again he probably felt he deserved to be rude #rudecontestant — Evelyn (@Nunofyourbiz) November 26, 2020

kitchen oven is like saying bathroom toilet🙃 #wheeloffortune — Shaynero19 (@Shaynero191) November 26, 2020

Darin has a point, no one calls it a kitchen oven.. #WheelOfFortune — Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@mike_h1990) November 26, 2020