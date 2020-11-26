Cardi B Shows Off Offset’s 3,200 Sneakers Collection

Offset is set on collecting thousands of sneakers.

Cardi B showed fans a glimpse into her husband’s sneaker obsession in a recently published Instagram Story. Cardi showed a large room containing thousands of sneakers displayed proudly in clear storage bins.

“This is ridiculous,” Cardi says in the video. “Guys when I tell you this man owns like 3,000 pairs of shoes. 3,200 pairs of shoes. And I think I own like 500 shoes. This man got so much f**king sneakers it’s not even funny. Jesus.”

The Migos rapper can be heard in the background, insisting what can be seen on camera is “only a quarter” of his full collection and that “it’s a lifestyle.”