Andy Samberg Gets Candid About The Academy’s New Diversity Standards, Tells Those Who Disagree To ‘F**k Off’

Andy Samberg has a simple message to Academy members unaccepting of the new diversity standards.

In a candid chat with Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, the “Saturday Night Live” star spoke about his upcoming film “Palm Springs” and what those new requirements mean to him.

According to Samberg, “You can have the ‘whitest’ cast in the history of cinema and still very easily meet them by just doing a few key roles behind the camera.”

He added, “People who have problems with it can f**k off.”

According to the NY Times, the new standards are “meant to take effect by the 96th Oscars in 2024, these new guidelines will require films to meet two of four diversity standards to be eligible for a best-picture nomination.”

Of “Palm Springs”, which Samberg co-stars beside Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Camilla Mendes and Peter Gallagher, the actor said, “I believe in comedy and I believe it can be, and is a high art form. You don’t make comedy to get nominated for stuff. I don’t do this to get nominated for stuff and I feel good when I do it. You either kill it and you’re Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine’ or Robin Williams in ‘Good Will Hunting’ or your other examples.”

And his chemistry with Milioti was instant, Samberg says. “We immediately had a rhythm,” she said. “We became buddies quickly and we have the same sense of humour.” He even discusses dropping her during rehearsals for their big dance number.”

Per “Palm Springs”‘ official synopsis, “Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.”

“Palm Springs” first premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival.

Read the full list of standards here.