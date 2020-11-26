Trish Stratus To Star In New ‘Christmas In The Rockies’ TV Movie

What’s Christmas without Trish Stratus.

The Toronto-born WWE Hall of Famer has booked her next gig, making a cameo appearance in the new TV movie “Christmas in the Rockies”, set to premiere next month.

Excited to finally be able to share that my secret summer project was … filming a movie! And not just any movie – a Christmas movie! #bucketlist. It drops Thanksgiving Day in the US – click link for deets! https://t.co/ywadj1Ewqi — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 25, 2020

Stratus will play Marie Brown in the movie, a legendary lumberjack champion. The film also stars Kimberly-Sue Murray and Stephen Huszar.

The film tells the story of a woman who is about to embark on the next stage of her career in New York when her father is injured in a timber accident. She then decided to take part in her town’s annual lumberjack competition in order to save the family business, getting help from former Champion Marie Brown.

“If you say you don’t like Christmas movies you are lying!!! Who doesn’t love them … I was so stoked to be offered this role. And I’m not sure who was more excited me or my mom – it’s our tradition to kick off the season by kicking back and watching holiday movies. Can’t wait to watch with my family,” Stratus said in a statement to ET Canada.

The mom to Madison, 3, and Maximus, 7, said she is extra excited because most of her movies aren’t “kid-appropriate,” adding that “it will be fun to watch my kids see their mama on screen.”

She continued, “I got offered the role right smack dab in the middle of homeschooling and 4 months in of being home with the kids 24/7. So, to be able to step out of my mama bubble to film … let’s just say it was a very welcome change of environment.”

Stratus concluded, “So proud of this movie! It’s super cute and family friendly and I loved being able to film this little gem just north of Toronto and support local.“

“Being amongst one of the first productions that began filming after the initial lockdown lifted certainly made for a unique experience. Working with government mandated protocols in place proved to create a safe environment – plus stepping out of a 4-month lockdown with just my kids – not gonna lie – was a good time for mama,” Stratus also said on her website.