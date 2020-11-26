A Single Piece Of Confetti Steals The Show During Bebe Rexha’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

By Becca Longmire.

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.
A rogue piece of confetti managed to get everybody talking during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

Bebe Rexha was performing her Doja Cat collaboration “Baby, I’m Jealous”, when a single piece of the decoration got stuck on the camera lens and managed to cover the singer entirely.

Social media users found the epic live TV moment hilarious:

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots kicked off the celebrations Thursday morning, with the cast of Hamilton also performing.

Lin-Manuel Miranda posted:

