A Single Piece Of Confetti Steals The Show During Bebe Rexha’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

A rogue piece of confetti managed to get everybody talking during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.
Bebe Rexha was performing her Doja Cat collaboration “Baby, I’m Jealous”, when a single piece of the decoration got stuck on the camera lens and managed to cover the singer entirely.
Social media users found the epic live TV moment hilarious:
the confetti said “that’s enough bebe rexha for you”. #MacysThanksgivingparade pic.twitter.com/7RZQ0eY7dR
— 𝘈𝘩𝘮𝘦𝘥 ⚔️ (@SadGhostface) November 26, 2020
BEBE REXHA PROMOTING #CONFETTI AT THE THANKSGIVING PARADE !!! REXHARS & MIXERS UNITE #MacysThanksgivingparade pic.twitter.com/Nii3Wnn0hC
— oxygen (@beberexhanation) November 26, 2020
tag yourself: macy’s thanksgiving day parade edition: i’m the piece of confetti that got stuck on the lens after bebe rexha performed pic.twitter.com/q94jOqbXXM
— harper (BBVA) (@Harpseee) November 26, 2020
That confetti had enough of Bebe Rexha pic.twitter.com/DZzepXLQum
— Ryan Atkinson (@ryandatkinson) November 26, 2020
A piece of confetti fell onto the camera and blocked Bebe Rexha at the end of her number I’m crying pic.twitter.com/MFdTtzeV00
— Rebecca Alter (@ralter) November 26, 2020
Jimmy Fallon and The Roots kicked off the celebrations Thursday morning, with the cast of Hamilton also performing.
Lin-Manuel Miranda posted:
It's Hamilton's 1st time performing at the Parade. Grateful to be among the shows performing, including @AintTooProud, @jaggedmusical, @MeanGirlsBway.
Live theater is waiting on the other side of all this.
The ghost lights are still on.
Grateful for YOU. Have a happy safe day. https://t.co/0XpqYKu3YV
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 26, 2020