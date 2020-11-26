A Single Piece Of Confetti Steals The Show During Bebe Rexha’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

A rogue piece of confetti managed to get everybody talking during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

Bebe Rexha was performing her Doja Cat collaboration “Baby, I’m Jealous”, when a single piece of the decoration got stuck on the camera lens and managed to cover the singer entirely.

RELATED: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Marches On Despite Pandemic

Social media users found the epic live TV moment hilarious:

the confetti said “that’s enough bebe rexha for you”. #MacysThanksgivingparade pic.twitter.com/7RZQ0eY7dR — 𝘈𝘩𝘮𝘦𝘥 ⚔️ (@SadGhostface) November 26, 2020

BEBE REXHA PROMOTING #CONFETTI AT THE THANKSGIVING PARADE !!! REXHARS & MIXERS UNITE #MacysThanksgivingparade pic.twitter.com/Nii3Wnn0hC — oxygen (@beberexhanation) November 26, 2020

tag yourself: macy’s thanksgiving day parade edition: i’m the piece of confetti that got stuck on the lens after bebe rexha performed pic.twitter.com/q94jOqbXXM — harper (BBVA) (@Harpseee) November 26, 2020

That confetti had enough of Bebe Rexha pic.twitter.com/DZzepXLQum — Ryan Atkinson (@ryandatkinson) November 26, 2020

A piece of confetti fell onto the camera and blocked Bebe Rexha at the end of her number I’m crying pic.twitter.com/MFdTtzeV00 — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) November 26, 2020

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots kicked off the celebrations Thursday morning, with the cast of Hamilton also performing.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Feeds 5,000 Families With Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Lin-Manuel Miranda posted: