Stars Are Bringing The Holiday Cheer In ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Trailer

Mariah Carey is making Christmas magical again.

On Friday, the trailer debuted for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 4.

RELATED: ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Welcomes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson & More

The star-studded holiday event will spread the cheer with musical performances, dancing, animation and more.

Along with Carey herself, the lineup includes stars like Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, as well as special appearances by Carey’s 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Declares Halloween Is Done And ‘It’s Time’ For Christmas

The official soundtrack for the special will also be available, along with single and music video release for “Oh Santa!”, featuring Carey, Grande and Hudson.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” soundtrack will debut on Apple Music at the same time as the TV event on Dec. 4, before hitting other music streaming services on Dec. 11.