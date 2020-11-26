Britney Spears Enjoys Quality Time With Her Kids As She Celebrates U.S. Thanksgiving: ‘One Of My Favourite Holidays’

Britney Spears is enjoying some quality family time this American Thanksgiving.

The singer took to Instagram to share some snaps over the U.S. holiday, posting a black and white vintage photo of a young girl riding a turkey-drawn carriage.

Spears wrote, “Thanksgiving is one of my favourite holidays! I love the fall… I like hot chocolate and I really like my fire 🔥 place at home… it’s so nice!

“I also adore my kids having THANKSGIVING BREAK!!!!! 2020 has been one big mess for everyone in the world… it’s honestly an accomplishment to remember what day it is sometimes 😅 constantly looking at my silly calendar!”

She added in the lengthy caption, “It’s okay not to be perfect… to burn the pizza 🍕 in the oven… to cry over a book for an hour after reading. To look for your shades and they’ve been on your head the entire time… to have a messy closet… to forget where you left your cleaning supplies… to have a cheat month with food… come on folks… it’s the holidays 😋🦃🥧🌽 !!!!!!!!”

The musician concluded, “None of us are perfect… and a little secret for ya… don’t tell anybody but I forgot it was Thanksgiving this week 🤫🙈🙊 !!!!!!”

Spears then shared a few “wicked” selfies, encouraging fans just to go outside if they “want great lighting.”

She also questioned if she was a vampire due to the crazy colours shown in the snaps.