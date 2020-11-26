‘Supernatural’ Star Micha Collins Clears Up Confusion Over Spanish Dub Of Castiel’s Final Scene

No, the ending for Castiel on “Supernatural” was not censored.

On Wednesday, star Misha Collins took to Twitter to clear up some confusion created after a clip from a Spanish dub of the series went viral among fans.

SPOILERS FOR “SUPERNATURAL” AHEAD!

RELATED: ‘Supernatural’ Shocks And Upsets Fans With Big Character Revelation And Death

In episode 18 of the recent final season of “Supernatural”, Collins’ character Castiel died, but not before a much-talked-about moment when he confessed his love for Dean.

“I love you,” he said, to which Dean responded, “Don’t do this, Cas.”

The moment left many fans who had been hoping for an actual romantic storyline between Castiel and Dean frustrated.

But a clip from the Spanish dub of the scene left some fans wondering if the English-language version as filmed had been changed from original script.

As translated, the dubbed version appears to have Dean respond to Castial with, “And I, you, Cas.”

But in his Twitter video, Collins dispelled any notion that the episode had been changed from its original intention.

I’m seeing a lot of commentary on the ending of #SPN & the recent Spanish dub & am disheartened to see there are a lot of misconceptions that are making many in our family feel unheard & unsupported, so I’m calling a #SPNFamily meeting to sort a few things out for the record: pic.twitter.com/hwK0HOkZ8a — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 26, 2020

“There never was an alternate ending of Episode 15×18 when Cas said, ‘I love you.’ There apparently ‘was’ a rogue translator,” he said, adding, “I feel proud of the ending of ‘Supernatural’. I feel like it was intentionally inclusive and a celebration of someone expressing their truth and having good things come of it.”

RELATED: ‘Supernatural’: Heartbreaking Series Finale Met With Sobbing And Outrage From Fans On Twitter

He continued in a thread on Twitter.

Also, in my opinion Cas doesn't play into the "bury your gays" trope. His declaration of love saves Dean, enabling Sam & Dean to save all of humanity. And Cas doesn’t die! He actually goes on to rebuild heaven! — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 26, 2020

I’m proud to have spent more than a decade of my life telling a story where good consistently triumphs over evil… — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 26, 2020