UK Judge Refuses Johnny Depp’s Request To Appeal Ruling In Amber Heard Case

Johnny Depp has suffered another defeat in his latest legal woes involving ex-wife Amber Heard.

A UK judge has rejected Depp’s permission to appeal against a British court’s ruling that he assaulted Heard, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Judge Andrew Nicol shot down the appeal, stating, “I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success.”

Earlier this month, Depp filed a lawsuit claiming a newspaper committed libel when calling him a “wife-beater.” In a ruling made public on Wednesday, the judge ordered Depp to make an initial payment of 630,000 pounds (approximately $1,094,000 CDN) in legal fees to News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun.

Depp has until Dec. 7 to apply directly to the Court of Appeal.

The judge’s main ruling came after a three-week trial in which Depp and Heard gave conflicting accounts of their brief, tempestuous marriage. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is also suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post op-ed essay that she wrote about domestic violence.