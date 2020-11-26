Dolly Parton Warms Hearts With Festive ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ Performance At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton got everyone in the holiday spirit with her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Thursday.

The country legend belted out “Holly Jolly Christmas” on a very festive stage.

She told viewers, “You know, Thanksgiving is the start of the holiday season. Christmas is just around the corner. You got your shoppin’ done?

“Hope you go buy my new ‘Holly Dolly’ record ‘cause I’ve always wanted to do a little song called ‘Holly Dolly’. So I did! And I hope you’re going to enjoy it for the holidays.”

The best part of the Macy’s #ThanksgivingDayParade wasn’t even from NYC and I appreciate she wouldn’t risk it! Thank you @DollyParton for brightening this Thanksgiving day morning!🦃🎄🎶 pic.twitter.com/1Hv354sFU9 — Ana Sofía (@anasof) November 26, 2020

As per usual, Parton’s performance down an absolute storm with fans, despite her not being in New York for the live event.

Dolly Parton is a national treasure. — turdicken 🦃🍆🐔 (@SnarkySparkly) November 26, 2020

I #givethanks for Dolly Parton singing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade — Barbara Jones Brown (@bjonesbrown) November 26, 2020

Found the Macy’s day parade and was blessed with @DollyParton right away.🙌🏻 — 🍃vannah🧚🏻 (@GreenGoddessUT) November 26, 2020

@DollyParton you were really good on the Macy's Thanksgiving parade! — Brent Fleer (@BrentFleer) November 26, 2020

The sparkliness of Dolly Parton’s dress in the Macy’s parade is fantastic. — Stacey LaPierre (@staceylapierre) November 26, 2020

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade looks so sad without the onlookers, however I’m glad it still happened. Patti LaBelle and Dolly Parton just gave me all the life I need to finish cooking!🥰 — 🌊🌊💅🏽PinknFlawless💅🏽🌊🌊 (@PinknFlawless) November 26, 2020

Other performances at the much-talked about bash included Bebe Rexha and the “Hamilton” cast.

Despite Rexha belting out her epic Doja Cat collaboration, she ended up being outshone by a rogue piece of confetti.