Dolly Parton Warms Hearts With Festive ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ Performance At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Dolly Parton got everyone in the holiday spirit with her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Thursday.

The country legend belted out “Holly Jolly Christmas” on a very festive stage.

She told viewers, “You know, Thanksgiving is the start of the holiday season. Christmas is just around the corner. You got your shoppin’ done?

“Hope you go buy my new ‘Holly Dolly’ record ‘cause I’ve always wanted to do a little song called ‘Holly Dolly’. So I did! And I hope you’re going to enjoy it for the holidays.”

As per usual, Parton’s performance down an absolute storm with fans, despite her not being in New York for the live event.

Other performances at the much-talked about bash included Bebe Rexha and the “Hamilton” cast.

Despite Rexha belting out her epic Doja Cat collaboration, she ended up being outshone by a rogue piece of confetti.

