Dwayne Johnson And His Infamous Fanny Pack Float Over NYC For Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Ad

Witness Dwayne Johnson and his throwback fanny pack like never before.

Ahead of NBC premiere of Johnson’s new series, “Young Rock”, an ad was taken out during the broadcast of the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In the advertisement, an enormous inflatable version of The Rock and his iconic fanny pack float over New York City.

We only know how to do it big. 💪 #YoungRock is coming to NBC, February 2021. pic.twitter.com/pm6M72rsod — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

“Today” show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb voiced the taped ad.

“[‘Young Rock’] follows the wild times of Dwayne as a kid, a teen and a college footballer,” said Kotb. Guthrie responded, “Hoda, I can’t wait to see what kind of trouble little D.J. got into… The fanny pack alone is filled with 50,000 cubic feet of helium.”

NBC shared the commercial on Twitter ahead of the February 2021 premiere of “Young Rock”.