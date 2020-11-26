‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Opens Up About Her ‘Weird’ Marriage To Her Step-Grandfather

Not every marriage is conventional.

On the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, star Mary Cosby opened up about her unusual marriage to husband Robert Cosby Sr.

“I always say, ‘I have beauty in all my mess.’ The reality is, I’m married to grandmother’s second husband, which was my step-grandfather,” she explained, according to People.

The reason for the marriage had to do with her grandmother’s inheritance, she said.

“Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything,” Cosby said. “That came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband.”

The reality star added, “Don’t think it wasn’t weird, because it was!”

Cosby and her husband have been married for 21 years and share a teenage song.

“I did it because I trusted my grandmother,” she said. “I’m so glad I did it.”

She also recalled the division in her family over her decision to marry Robert Sr.

“It was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church,” Cosby recalled. “My mom had a fit because she wanted the church, she wanted my grandmother’s place. My mom felt like she was the one that should have been marrying Robert Sr.”

While Cosby admits she and her husband have grown apart somewhat, she remains fully committed to the marriage.

“My marriage was arranged, we have to make it work,” she said. “Leaving [is not an option].”