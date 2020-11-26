Matthew Perry Is Engaged: ‘I Happened To Be Dating The Greatest Woman On’ Earth

Matthew Perry is engaged.

Perry, 51, popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Molly Hurwitz. The “Friends” alum confirmed the news to People on Thursday.

“I decided to get engaged,” the beloved actor told the publication. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Hurwitz is a literary manager and the two have been dating since 2018. They reportedly spent the holidays together last year.

Perry was previously involved with “Freaks and Geeks” and “Masters of Sex” actress Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2013. He also dated “Baywatch” actress Yasmine Bleeth and Oscars-winner Julia Roberts in the ’90s.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.