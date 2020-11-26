‘Butter Man’ Is Back For Round 2 In His Fun Feud With Al Roker At Thanksgiving Day Parade

“Butter is back and better than ever.”

On Thursday at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “Today” show viewers got a welcome surprise with the return of the “Butter Man” for another round in his good-natured feud with Al Roker.

RELATED: Al Roker Yells At Man Dressed As A Stick Of Butter During Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade And Twitter Can’t Handle It

As Roker explained, at last year’s parade, Roker was tormented by a man in a butter costume who followed him along the parade route.

“Get outta here, ya butter,” Roker exclaimed in one clip that went viral during the 2019 incident.

But the Butter Man came back for more this year.

“Donny Willis is reprising his role, and when I say role, I mean ‘buttered roll,'” Roker joked, introducing the viral star.

RELATED: Al Roker Reveals He’s Recovering At Home After Prostate Cancer Surgery

Willis, who is a pastor at Westchester Church in Valhalla, New York, told Roker that after their run-in last year, he realized that he needed to “embrace big moments like a hot potato.”

Talking about how his 2020 has been going, Willis said, “You know, it has been a butter year than expected. We have no complaints. A lot of good things happening with my family, wife is now a principal at her school and she’s just been leading through that whole thing and so we have no complaints, very blessed.”