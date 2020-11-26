Alex Trebek Says ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ In Touching Posthumous Message

Alex Trebek is with you this U.S. Thanksgiving Day.

The deceased and deeply loved “Jeopardy!” host recorded a Thanksgiving Day message prior to passing earlier this month. On Thursday, the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter handle posted Trebek’s Thanksgiving Day address online.

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentleman,” Trebek begins. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.”

He concluded his message by encouraging everyone to “keep the faith… We’re going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek’s video was viewed nearly half-a-million times in less than six hours. It was retweet more than 2,500 times and liked nearly 10,000 times as of this writing.

Canadian-born Trebek died at his home in Los Angeles on Nov. 8 after more than 18 months of fighting pancreatic cancer. He was 80.