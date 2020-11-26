Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spend First American Thanksgiving In Their New Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into American life quite nicely as Meghan returns to her roots and celebrates one of her favourite holidays.

Harry, Meghan and Archie celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving on Thursday with the help of the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria, at their new Montecito, Calif. home.

Keeping with social distance protocols, the family will enjoy a quiet traditional homecooked dinner, a source close to the couple confirmed to ET Canada. They will also use “fresh vegetables from their garden.”

They are “looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family,” they added.

Apart from Thanksgiving, a source added to People that “Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”

The Duchess previously shared how much she loves Thanksgiving on her own defunct blog The Tig, where she posted numerous recipes, including her famous deep fried turkey.

The holiday comes on the heels of her heartbreaking essay in The New York Times where she revealed she suffered a miscarriage this past July.

Not only did Meghan speak about ending the stigma around miscarriage in her essay, she also reminded people that during this difficult time apart from family, to remember to ask loved ones, “Are you okay?”

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you okay?’” she wrote.

And while the British don’t typically celebrate Thanksgiving, Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, did by posting about the things she is thankful for.

In a post on Instagram, Eugenie gave thanks for frontline workers, “all the companies and charities who donated as much as possible to those in need,” her family, dog and husband Jack Brooksbank.