Michael B. Jordan Spotted Travelling To Atlanta With Lori Harvey For U.S. Thanksgiving

Is 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive off the market?

That’s the question that arises after photos were taken of Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey as they exited a Delta flight upon arrival in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Harvey, 23, is the stepdaughter daughter of comedian/TV host Steve Harvey, who recently purchased a $15-million mansion in Atlanta a few months back.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Takes Over People’s Sexiest Man Alive Title From John Legend

In the photos (below), Jordan, 33, and Harvey are both wearing face masks as they exit the plane on the tarmac, carrying small carry-on suitcases (indicating the trip will be a short one).

Splash News

Splash News

Speculation arose that about the duo’s apparent relationship, which had perhaps become serious enough that Harvey was bringing the “Black Panther” star home to meet her mom, Marjorie Harvey, and stepdad.

Harvey had previously been linked romantically to rapper Future, although that relationship apparently ended in August.