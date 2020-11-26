Scientists On ‘Contagion’ Set Warned Jude Law And Stars About Impending Pandemic

Jude Law and the cast and crew of “Contagion” were better prepared for COVID-19 than most.

Law recently caught up with GQ for a video breaking down his most iconic roles. The two-time Oscar-nominee expanded on his performances in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain”, but the details surrounding “Contagion” were the most timely. Law revealed that scientists serving as advisors on the film warned everyone on set about an impending pandemic.

“There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen,” Law said. “The great scientists on set with us who had worked with Scott [Z. Burns] the writer and [director] Steven [Soderbergh] were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect. And they all said to us that this was going to happen — and it was a case of when rather than if.”

“The way they described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense. What’s scary is you learn in a set like that because you’re being advised by experts, but it doesn’t necessarily sit,” he continued. “When 2020 started, and we heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells… Unfortunately, I wasn’t hugely surprised.”

Other roles Law dissects in the video include “Gattaca”, “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”, “Closer”, “Sherlock Holmes”, “The Young Pope”, the “Fantastic Beasts” series, “The Third Day” and “The Nest”.

You can next catch Law in the upcoming third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchise premiering July 15, 2022. He will also star alongside Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the upcoming live-action Disney film, “Peter Pan & Wendy”.